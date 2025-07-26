Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $846,000 in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $142.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.66 and its 200-day moving average is $130.81. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $167.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.87.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

