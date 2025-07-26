Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oklo in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $75.37 on Friday. Oklo has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Oklo will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 150,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $9,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,000. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $16,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,801,409.60. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,066,500. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,154 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,798,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 570,532 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the first quarter worth $11,674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $9,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

