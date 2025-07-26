Allium Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Allium Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 311.4% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $95.51 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.