Allium Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,214 The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Allium Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

Shares of ALL opened at $195.85 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $166.46 and a 52 week high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

