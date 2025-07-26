Allium Financial Advisors LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Allium Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 5,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.02. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.