Allium Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,504 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Allium Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.92.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2939 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.