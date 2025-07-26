Allium Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Allium Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Allium Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IWR opened at $95.32 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

