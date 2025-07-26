Allium Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Allium Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $127.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day moving average of $121.88. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.24 and a one year high of $136.42.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
