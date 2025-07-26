Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 41 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,993,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 454,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $308.63 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.49 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

