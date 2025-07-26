International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,236,176,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $259.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $181.81 and a 12 month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

