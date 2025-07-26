Motco Has $13.29 Million Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Motco grew its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 1.4% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Motco’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 152,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,500 shares of company stock worth $70,053,885 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $104.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.41. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $108.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

