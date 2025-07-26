D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Set at $117.00 by Royal Bank Of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) received a $117.00 price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

DHI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.5%

DHI stock opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.38. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 39.5% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,827,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,628,000 after acquiring an additional 846,085 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $1,756,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 383.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $203,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.