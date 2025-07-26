Allium Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,433 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Allium Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.55 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

