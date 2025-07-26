Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 172 Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 40,679 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,588,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $140.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.92%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

