Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

