Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 78 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,856,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 44,878.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,340,000 after acquiring an additional 258,950 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $55,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,417,000 after acquiring an additional 104,393 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,368,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,550. This represents a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.14.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $484.82 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $258.85 and a 1 year high of $493.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $465.62 and its 200-day moving average is $381.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

