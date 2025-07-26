Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 2,979 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SBA Communications by 62.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 22.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,487.98. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SBA Communications Trading Down 0.5%
NASDAQ SBAC opened at $233.92 on Friday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $192.55 and a 12 month high of $252.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
