Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $817,000 in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 99.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.71). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $161.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.78%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

