Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 4,899 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,099 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,115 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 20,942,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,209,000 after acquiring an additional 169,250 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,775,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,085 shares during the period.

BNDX opened at $49.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

