Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.02. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

