FourThought Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,826,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,991,000 after buying an additional 231,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $946,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

