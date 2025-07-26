Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

Shares of CSL opened at $434.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $311.41 and a 12-month high of $481.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

