Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $10,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Markel Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Markel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the sale, the director owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $2,024.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,960.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,877.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,491.03 and a 52-week high of $2,063.68.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

