iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $17.03. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 5,784,471 shares.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Down 8.4%
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000.
About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
