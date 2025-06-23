iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $17.03. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 5,784,471 shares.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Down 8.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000.

About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.