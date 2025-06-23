Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Secom Co. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $9.38. Secom shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 454 shares traded.

Secom Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

