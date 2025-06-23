Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.36, but opened at $12.77. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 92,262,584 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 17.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

