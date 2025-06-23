Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 36,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 27,619 shares.The stock last traded at $97.05 and had previously closed at $95.05.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 66.17% and a return on equity of 31.31%.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 22,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.