Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 58,335 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 49,523 shares.The stock last traded at $140.22 and had previously closed at $139.08.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average of $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 19.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

In related news, EVP Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $263,015.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,686.40. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $1,529,437.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 987,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,188,903.70. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,215. 57.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.0% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 534,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,154,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 9.6% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 32,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

