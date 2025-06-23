DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 107,005 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 47,837 shares.The stock last traded at $135.70 and had previously closed at $135.52.

DBS Group Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.29.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

