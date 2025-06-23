Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $10.27. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 245,496 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEP. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 443.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

