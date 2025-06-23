Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.50, but opened at $18.63. Super Hi International shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 1,088 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $197.78 million for the quarter. Super Hi International had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Super Hi International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

