Blossom Wealth Management Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Blossom Wealth Management cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after acquiring an additional 67,853 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,284,000 after purchasing an additional 144,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.7%

TJX stock opened at $123.35 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

