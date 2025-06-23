Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Acquires 365 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $198.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

