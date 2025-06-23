Oppenheimer Lowers Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Price Target to $22.00

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 201.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAPR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 11.8%

CAPR traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.29. 3,450,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,228. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $332.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 37,868 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 392.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 134,791 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.