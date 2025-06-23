China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) vs. ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Financial Contrast

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) and China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ASP Isotopes and China Carbon Graphite Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 3 0 3.00 China Carbon Graphite Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

ASP Isotopes presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.88%. Given China Carbon Graphite Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Carbon Graphite Group is more favorable than ASP Isotopes.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes -767.86% -88.40% -41.80% China Carbon Graphite Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASP Isotopes and China Carbon Graphite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ASP Isotopes and China Carbon Graphite Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes $4.14 million 146.63 -$32.33 million ($0.61) -11.86 China Carbon Graphite Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Carbon Graphite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ASP Isotopes.

Volatility & Risk

ASP Isotopes has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Carbon Graphite Group has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of China Carbon Graphite Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ASP Isotopes beats China Carbon Graphite Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

About China Carbon Graphite Group

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China. Its graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage. The company operates roycarbon.com, a business-to-business and business-to-consumers Internet portal for graphite related products. China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Diamond Bar, California.

