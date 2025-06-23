Financial Survey: Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) & Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN)

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) and Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Buenaventura Mining and Pan American Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Buenaventura Mining 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pan American Silver 0 4 2 0 2.33

Buenaventura Mining presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.46%. Pan American Silver has a consensus target price of $30.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.75%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Buenaventura Mining.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Buenaventura Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Buenaventura Mining pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pan American Silver pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pan American Silver has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Buenaventura Mining is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Buenaventura Mining has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Buenaventura Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Buenaventura Mining and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buenaventura Mining 39.60% 9.19% 6.53% Pan American Silver 10.45% 9.25% 6.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Buenaventura Mining and Pan American Silver”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buenaventura Mining $1.15 billion 3.56 $402.69 million $1.89 8.57 Pan American Silver $2.82 billion 3.71 $111.50 million $0.87 33.26

Buenaventura Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pan American Silver. Buenaventura Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Buenaventura Mining on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Buenaventura Mining

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces monohydrate manganese sulphate; and operates hydroelectric power plants. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

