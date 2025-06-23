Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VOO stock opened at $547.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $527.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.33. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.