Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.22, but opened at $48.16. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 50,266,409 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 33.4%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $89,863.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,814.45. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $2,358,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 751,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,173,306.12. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 751,034 shares of company stock worth $36,486,522 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

