Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $135.37 and traded as low as $134.87. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $137.57, with a volume of 10,218 shares changing hands.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.71 and its 200-day moving average is $135.26.
Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.86%.
About Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Macquarie Group
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.