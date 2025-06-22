Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $174.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.72. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.45 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.