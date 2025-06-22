Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Has $201,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VYM stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day moving average is $128.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

