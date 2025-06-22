Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.32 and traded as high as C$14.18. Extendicare shares last traded at C$14.06, with a volume of 184,988 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

