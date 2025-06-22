Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2025

Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:ASTGet Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 653,945 shares.

Ascent Resources Trading Up 1.1%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99. The company has a market cap of £1.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.01.

Ascent Resources (LON:ASTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX (114.49) (($1.54)) EPS for the quarter. Ascent Resources had a negative net margin of 3,901.89% and a positive return on equity of 432.64%.

About Ascent Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.