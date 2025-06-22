Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 653,945 shares.

Ascent Resources Trading Up 1.1%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99. The company has a market cap of £1.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.01.

Ascent Resources (LON:AST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX (114.49) (($1.54)) EPS for the quarter. Ascent Resources had a negative net margin of 3,901.89% and a positive return on equity of 432.64%.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

