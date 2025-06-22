Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 164.06 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 145.60 ($1.96). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 148.90 ($2.00), with a volume of 1,102 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Portmeirion Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 8.04 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Portmeirion Group had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Portmeirion Group PLC will post 52.5900016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Tracey acquired 10,000 shares of Portmeirion Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £17,900 ($24,072.08). Company insiders own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

About Portmeirion Group

“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”

Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.

Further Reading

