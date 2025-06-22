GAM Holding AG Sells 23,717 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,717 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $494.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.60.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.