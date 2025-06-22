Kennedy Investment Group Has $361,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE UPS opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.53. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

