The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after buying an additional 2,030,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after buying an additional 1,424,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE HD opened at $350.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.65 and its 200-day moving average is $379.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

