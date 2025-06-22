Flower City Capital Has $4.62 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Flower City Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Flower City Capital owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $128.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $132.41.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.