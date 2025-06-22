Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 178,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $189.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

