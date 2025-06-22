Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.96%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

